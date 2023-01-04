Dense fog to stay till January 6, says Chandigarh MeT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The city remained enveloped in dense fog today and the conditions are expected to continue for the next three days.

As per the city weather department’s forecast, “dense to very dense fog” is likely to continue at least till January 6. Following which, sky will remain partly cloudy for the next two days.

The maximum temperature today dropped further to 13 °C from 14.2 °C witnessed yesterday. The day’s temperature was eight notches below normal. The minimum temperature, however, rose marginally to 6.6 °C from yesterday’s 6.5 °C and remained 1.4 degrees above normal for night.

A slight relief from cold may be in sight in the coming days as the maximum temperatures are expected to rise over the next five days.

The night’s temperatures may, however, not see a significant change. The department said the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 6 °C. A rise of one or two degrees may be witnessed thereafter.

4 flights cancelled, several delayed

Mohali: Four flights were cancelled at the International Airport here on Tuesday. Three arrival flights from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while one departure flight to Delhi were cancelled. Most of the early morning and evening flights were delayed by five to six hours. Foggy weather conditions prevailed in and around the airport on Tuesday. — TNS