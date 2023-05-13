Department conducts wildlife survey to monitor population trends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The Department of Forest and Wildlife has started conducting a wildlife survey from May 10, both inside and outside the wildlife sanctuary, to monitor the population trends of various wildlife species. The survey is expected to continue till May 13 and will help in determining various management interventions required for wildlife management.

The department has formed various groups to conduct the survey using the transect and point count methods. These methods involve systematically covering the study area and counting the number of individuals or signs of a particular species encountered along the way.

The last wildlife survey was conducted in May 2021 and the current survey will help the department to understand the changes in wildlife populations over the past two years.

Based on the field observations made during the survey, it has been noted that a good number of Sambar and Neelgai (blue bull) are present even outside the wildlife sanctuaries.

The department aims to use the findings of the survey to develop effective conservation strategies and management plans for the wildlife in the region. It is essential to monitor wildlife populations regularly as they play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance and preserving biodiversity.

The department requested the cooperation of all concerned stakeholders, including local communities, researchers, and wildlife enthusiasts, in ensuring the success of the survey. The data collected from the survey will be made available to the public to increase awareness about wildlife conservation and management.