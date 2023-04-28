Department files untraced report

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 27

Senior Constable Jagjeet Singh, a whistle-blower of the Chandigarh Police, has told the court he did not agree with the untraced report filed by the Vigilance Department in an alleged stationery scam at the Police Headquarters.

He recorded his statement after the department filed the untraced report in the alleged scam of over Rs 35 lakh.

The FIR registered five years ago under Section 409, 420, 201, 120-B and 13 (1), (C) , 13 (1) D of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against unidentified persons on a complaint filed by Jagjeet.

The constable has alleged that a large number of stationery goods were being annually purchased from a shop in Sector 17 here in violation of the rules and regulations. While goods, including pens, pencils, computer printers etc were supplied to all sub-units of the Chandigarh Police, no stock-distribution register was maintained. It was alleged that, in fact, nothing was purchased and the benefit in every transaction was shared by alleged beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

The department registered the case after getting the nod from the then Adviser to the Administrator who was also Chief Vigilance Officer.

While filing the untraced report, the department said the records of the relevant time could not be procured as it was unavailable with the branch concerned branch of the Chandigarh Police. It claimed in the FIR that officials tried to get the records, but some corrupt officials managed to destroy fake noting sheets and other proof.

The court has adjourned hearing of the case to May 25 for filing a protest petition.

Allegations by cop

A Senior Constable has alleged that the annual purchase of a large number of stationery goods from a shop in Sector 17 was made on paper only, while the amount was pocketed by corrupt officials.