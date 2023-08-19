Department finally sends request to Chandigarh for land at Sarangpur

Chandigarh, August 18
To address the pressing need for additional capacity, a request has been sent to the UT Administration by the Health Department for the allocation of a site at Sarangpur for the construction of a 500-bed mother & child centre.
The Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, plans to provide the Chief Architect with the scope of work to assess land requirements. The latter's office revealed that it had been awaiting client approval for drawings submitted over four years ago. During a meeting held on February 3, the Department of Health Services (DHS) had expressed concerns over temporarily shutting down facilities at the GMSH-16 and Civil Hospital-22 due to the rush of patients.
During discussions with architect wing officers, a requirement of 7.5 acres with 2 FAR (floor area ratio) was finalised for the centre. However, a challenge arose as the existing patient-to-bed ratio in Chandigarh was already higher than the norms, largely due a high footfall from neighboring states.
The pressing need for the centre is undeniable, given the influx of patients in existing facilities. However, the DHS acknowledges the necessity for an alternative space to accommodate patients during the construction phase. Notably, the overcrowding has led to instances where mothers or two individuals share a single bed, highlighting the urgency for expanded facilities.
In light of these challenges, a decision has been made to expedite the land allotment process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani
Cyber fraudsters dupe elderly man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 17 lakh
An offence is registered at the Nerul police station