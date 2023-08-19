Department finally sends request to Chandigarh for land at Sarangpur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

To address the pressing need for additional capacity, a request has been sent to the UT Administration by the Health Department for the allocation of a site at Sarangpur for the construction of a 500-bed mother & child centre.

The Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, plans to provide the Chief Architect with the scope of work to assess land requirements. The latter's office revealed that it had been awaiting client approval for drawings submitted over four years ago. During a meeting held on February 3, the Department of Health Services (DHS) had expressed concerns over temporarily shutting down facilities at the GMSH-16 and Civil Hospital-22 due to the rush of patients.

During discussions with architect wing officers, a requirement of 7.5 acres with 2 FAR (floor area ratio) was finalised for the centre. However, a challenge arose as the existing patient-to-bed ratio in Chandigarh was already higher than the norms, largely due a high footfall from neighboring states.

The pressing need for the centre is undeniable, given the influx of patients in existing facilities. However, the DHS acknowledges the necessity for an alternative space to accommodate patients during the construction phase. Notably, the overcrowding has led to instances where mothers or two individuals share a single bed, highlighting the urgency for expanded facilities.

In light of these challenges, a decision has been made to expedite the land allotment process.