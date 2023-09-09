Department holds meeting on science education

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Chandigarh Education Department and Vigyan Parishad held a meeting at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research here, emphasising the importance of science education.

The focus was on registering students for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, a national programme to popularise science among Classes VI to XI students. There are four stages of the programme — exams, state-level camps, national-level camps, and a programme to connect students with scientists. It aims at nurturing young minds and enhancing their critical thinking skills through science education. — TNS

International Literacy Day observed at PU

Chandigarh: The School of Communication Studies at PU marked International Literacy Day with an enriching career talk on ‘Media & Communication’ at a government school in Sector 14 (West).