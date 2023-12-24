Department looking for new district sports officer, again

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 23

Within a year of appointing the new district sports officer (DSO), the UT Sports Department is once again up for the task of finding a suitable candidate for the post.

The term of DSO D Mehta ended recently and the authorities didn’t renew his contract. Now, the department is again tasked up to follow the ‘set’ procedure.

As per sources, instead of giving an additional charge to the senior-most coach or finding ways to appoint the new DSO from within the department, it has been decided to appoint a retiree or a pensioner on the post for a period of one year or till it is filled on a regular basis. Like last year, the department will issue a notification.

Last year, the post had remained vacant from January 1 till late September. Earlier, former handball coach Ravinder Singh (Laddi) retired from the post in November 2020. The department had appointed former judo coach Krishan Lal to the post on an ‘additional charge’ and he retired on December 31, 2021.

Thereafter, the department took time to find a candidate from within the department and to make a regular appointment.

However, last September, it was decided to appoint a retiree or a pensioner on the chair. Thereafter, interviews were conducted and Haryana’s former boxing coach Mehta was picked for the post.

The department is already functioning under an IAS officer (Sports secretary), PCS officer (Sports director) and HAS officer (Joint Director, Sports).

Mehta didn’t comment on non-renewal of his contract. “Someone from within the department should be appointed to the post. What is the use of having a retiree or a pensioner for the job, when coaches are available within a department?” said a coach.