Home / Chandigarh / Departments told to set up capacity-building units

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
A team from the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Delhi, made a presentation on Mission Karmayogi — National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building — before the UT Chief Secretary.

The team included Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC; V Lalithalakshmi, Secretary, CBC and CEO, Karmayogi Bharat; Divya Kapoor, Senior Adviser; and other consultants. The mission aims to create a citizen-centric and future-ready civil service by equipping government staff with right skills, knowledge and approach. The initiative promotes lifelong learning, democratised knowledge sharing and improved governance.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to set up a Capacity Building Unit with nodal officers in a day and ensure that all employees—regular, contractual or outsourced—are onboarded onto the i-GOT Mission Karmayogi portal. It was also decided that employees must complete four courses on the portal within a month.

