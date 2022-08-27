Class XI admissions: Deposit fee by tomorrow or lose claim to seat, says Chandigarh Education Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The last date for submission of online admission fee for all streams of Class XI, which was originally notified as August 23, has been extended to August 28.

Students who were allotted seats during the first online counselling have to deposit their fee by August 28, failing which they would lose claim on any of the seats in Class XI at UT government schools during the year 2022-23, stated the UT Education Department.

In total, 19,089 students applied for admissions, out of which 4,523 opted for the science stream, 2,763 for commerce, 10,437 for humanities and 1,366 for skilled courses.

During the first counseling, 14,682 seats were allotted, including 3,557 for science, 2,263 for commerce, 7,638 for humanities and 1,224 for skilled courses.

Remaining seats as well as the seats falling vacant due to non-deposit of fee would be filled during the second counselling to be held in a couple of weeks.