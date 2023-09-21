Depts told to work in tandem against encroachments in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 20

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan today directed the District Town and Planning Department, Municipal Corporation, Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Police Department to work in coordination to remove encroachments in the district.

Sarwan was presiding over a meeting of the district-level task force formed to stop encroachments and unauthorised colonies.

In the case of land being acquired by some people on the Pinjore-Nalagarh highway and structures not being removed despite receiving compensation, he directed the District Town Planner to launch a joint campaign with the NHAI to remove such illegal constructions as soon as possible. He said it should also be ensured that the place was not encroached upon again.

The DC directed the Police Department that the SHOs concerned should keep a close watch in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that where illegal structures/colonies had been demolished, no construction took place again without prior permission.

He directed the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) and the MC to submit action-taken reports (ATRs) on illegal constructions in their respective jurisdictions.

Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, Tehsildar Punyadeep Sharma, District Town Planner Rakesh Bansal, ACP Surendra, MC enforcement in-charge Sushil and other officials were present in the meeting.

Morni, Nada Sahib areas on radar

DC Sushil Sarwan directed officials concerned of various departments that hotels and commercial buildings constructed illegally in the Morni-controlled area and on the Nada Sahib-Morni road should be removed on a priority basis.

