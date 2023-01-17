Dera Bassi Adda Cricket win Shaheed-e-Azam title

Chandigarh, January 16
Adda Cricket XI of Dera Bassi have won the Shaheed-e-Azam Trophy by registering a 146-run win over Suraj Super Kings of Chandigarh.
Batting first, the Dera Bassi team scored 244/5 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Chandi Ram (110 off 90 balls), Harvinder Nain (69 off 37 balls) and Dr Luthra (18 off 21 balls). Vinay claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Vivek, Amit and Krishan also took one wicket each.
In reply, Suraj Super Kings were bundled out for 98 runs in 12.5 overs. Anil (47) remained unbeaten for the side. Gaurav, Anand and Kamal claimed two wickets each, while Luthra, Nitesh Negi, Ashish and Sumit got one wicket each.
