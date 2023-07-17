Dera Bassi area without power, residents protest

Dera Bassi, July 16
Residents of Shiv Enclave in Kheri village have claimed that there has been no electricity and water supply to the area for the past 11 days.
Local residents said the electricity supply had been stopped after a transformer malfunctioned in the colony. The residents staged a protest against the PSPCL officials.
There has been a shortage of water at Khatik Mohalla here for the past three days. Its residents hold a symbolic protest against the Municipal Council by breaking empty pots.
