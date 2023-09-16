Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

Residents of several areas in Dera Bassi are a harassed lot, as they have been reeling under enduring power cuts for the past week.

A resident rued that they have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the power outages, as even inverters stop functioning after a while. It is not just the power supply that has been irregular, but the water supply has also been hit.

A PSPCL official stated that some grid maintenance work is under way, adding that it will be finished soon

“We are living in very tough conditions. It is unfortunate that even the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has not been moved by our plight,” lamented Jaspal Singh Dappar, a resident of the Ashiana Colony, which is near DAV School in Dera Bassi.

Another resident, Manjit Kaur, said, “Children and the elderly have been suffering a lot because of the sweltering temperatures and humidity. Some students are preparing for exams. The PSPCL should resolve the issue on priority.”

Consumers have alleged that PSPCL officials do not take their phone calls, leaving them with no option but to plan a demonstration.

A PSPCL official stated that some grid maintenance work is under way, adding that it will be finished soon.

In Balongi, a resident rued that they have been facing outages for the past two days. Some residents claimed that the transformer near the local gurdwara had suffered a snag. In some areas, the cables too have developed faults and need repair work, some of the residents complained.

