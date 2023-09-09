Dera Bassi dog breeding centre told to cough up Rs 30K relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the director of Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute, Dera Bassi, Punjab, to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation to a city resident for not delivering two puppies despite receiving the sum. The commission has also instructed him to refund the amount of Rs 2.25 lakh to the complainant along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum from the date of payment, i.e. March 28, 2022 onwards.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 33A, Chandigarh, in his complaint, said he had decided to buy two puppies to gift them to his son on his birthday. He decided to buy a pair of Bernese Mountain, for which he surfed the Internet and came across this institute in Dera Bassi. Its director, Simrat Pal Sidhu, contacted him and assured him the puppies at Rs 2.25 lakh. He transferred the amount in the account details provided by him. After making the payment, he tried contacting Sidhu but the puppies were not delivered. He also sent a legal notice, but to no avail, as per the complaint.

Pursuant to the notice issued by the commission, Sidhu appeared and sought time for filing reply and evidence. However, he neither filed the reply nor evidence, so he proceeded against the ex-parte vide order dated March 21, 2023. On the other hand, the institute denied all allegations and claimed that it was not directly or indirectly involved with the complainant. The institute claimed that the complainant communicated with Simrat Pal Sidhu, in whose account the alleged amount was transferred, and there was no involvement of the institute.

After hearing arguments, the commission held the institute and its director guilty of the deficiency in services and unfair trade practice.

The commission has also directed them to pay an amount of Rs 30,000 to the complainant as compensation for mental agony and harassment caused to him and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

