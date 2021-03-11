Dera Bassi lads log win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 17

PSA, Dera Bassi, defeated SD Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the 2nd Dinesh Kumar Verma Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Batting firs, SD Academy bundled out for 116 runs in 33.5 overs. Aarav Mahajan (27), Jagjeet Singh (17) and Sukhman Singh (16) were the main scorers for the side.

In reply, the Dera Bassi team posted 119/3 in 27.1 overs. Ayushman, Aryan Angaria and Uday claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.