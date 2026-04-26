Dera Bassi, Lalru to be developed as women empowerment hubs; MP Sandhu announces new skill training centre

In a major push for rural entrepreneurship, Chandigarh Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu announced that Dera Bassi and Lalru will be developed as primary hubs for women’s empowerment in Punjab.

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Speaking at an interaction with over 500 women from 60 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Dera Basis on Sunday, the MP unveiled a roadmap to enhance the financial independence of rural artisans and 'Lakhpati Didis.'

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To bridge the gap between rural production and urban markets, MP Sandhu announced several initiatives. A state-of-the-art training facility, Skill Training Centre will be established in Dera Bassi, for which dedicated MPLAD funds will be allocated.

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The MP will coordinate with the UT Administration to open a 'Self-Help Entrepreneur Mart' (SHE Mart) in Chandigarh, providing a permanent retail outlet for SHG products.

Discussions will be held with PRTC and CTU to ensure government buses stop at Dera Bassi and Lalru, making it easier for women to transport goods to Chandigarh markets.

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Highlighting the success of Central schemes, MP Sandhu noted that Punjab already boasts 3,24,811 Lakhpati Didis (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually). He also lauded the NaMo Drone Didi scheme, noting that 57 SHGs in Punjab have already been equipped with drones and trained pilots to provide high-tech agricultural services.

"Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi initiatives have become game-changers," MP Sandhu said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured women are not just observers, but active participants in nation-building."

During the event, MP Sandhu toured stalls showcasing traditional Punjabi products, including Phulkari, Juttis, and organic food items. He heard firsthand accounts from women like Charanjit Kaur and Saroj Rani, who shared how guarantee-free loans and SARAS Melas helped them transition from having no income to supporting their families and funding their children’s higher education.

To further support these entrepreneurs, Chandigarh University—which MP Sandhu owns as Chancellor—will host a dedicated SHG Crafts Mela and provide 'train-the-trainer' programmes to scale up local skills.

Ending the middleman culture

The MP emphasized that these initiatives have successfully eliminated exploitative middlemen by providing SHGs with direct market access and financial literacy. By fostering self-reliance in sectors like food processing, tailoring, and technology, the government aims to solidify Punjab’s role in the national rural economy.