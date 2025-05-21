Dera Bassi locals protest dirty water supply

Scores of residents, led by women, today gheraoed the Dera Bassi Municipal Council and resorted to sloganeering against the officials for failing to stop the dirty tap water supply for the past three months.

The residents rues that the MC officials have failed to resolved the issue despite repeated requests. In peak summer season, residents are forced to make alternative arrangements.

MC president Ashu Upneja said the issue will be resolved soon.