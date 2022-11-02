Dera Bassi man 'blackmails' woman, held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 1

A Dera Bassi resident has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman after making her objectionable video.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal.

In her complaint to the police, the victim stated that she came in touch with Vishal some time ago. She alleged that the suspect took her to a hotel and made her objectionable video. She added that after some time, he allegedly started blackmailing her on the basis of the video and raised demands for money. Fearing disrepute, she gave him money, but his demands increased.

As she refused to pay him more money, the suspect sent the video to her family members. The victim became upset and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under Section 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the IT Act has been registered against the suspect at the Woman police station in Sector 5. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.