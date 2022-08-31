Dera Bassi: MC chief's bail plea rejected

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: Municipal Council chief Ranjit Singh Reddy’s bail plea was rejected by a local court in an SC/ST case on Tuesday. Reddy can move the High Court for relief. The court had reserved the decision on Monday. The police have added the Arms Act to the case. On August 20, Reddy and ward No. 9 councillor’s husband Bhupinder Sharma were arrested for thrashing a contract worker and using casteist remarks against him. TNS

1.2-kg marijuana seized, 1 held

Mohali: The police arrested a Maloya resident with 1.2-kg marijuana on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Manjit Kumar, was arrested near Dara Studio. The police seized a motorcycle and recovered the bag containing the narcotics. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Balongi police station. TNS

PUTA stages protest

Chandigarh: The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) staged a protest against the barricading of a road leading to the Vice Chancellor’s residence on the campus. “The residents are facing problems due to the unnecessary barricading of the road facing the E-type houses opposite the VC’s residence,” read a statement. TNS

ABVP submits memorandum

Chandigarh: A students’ political outfit of PU, ABVP, hsas submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor regarding academic issues and problems faced by students. The outfit has demanded a separate section in library for the research scholars, new hostels, and rollback of fee hike. Its members said the PU authorities should strengthen security, improve basic facilities and increase the number of e-rickshaws and shuttle buses. TNS

DAV Cricket Academy win

Mohali: DAV Cricket Academy defeated RGV Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by three wickets in the 2nd Late Dinesh Kumar Verma Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula, posted 206 runs before getting all out in 38.1 overs. Anubhav Kaushik (76), Sourish Sanwal (39), Bikramjeet Singh (29) and Rahul Yadav (20) were the main run scorers for the side. Ramesh Gurliya (3/23) was the highest wicket taker, while Aryan Duggal, Sahil Kumar, Sohail and Hardik claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, DAV lads posted 210/7 in 35.5 overs. Dipender (91), Aryan (27), Sohail (21) scored a major share, while Dushyant Thaman, Jashan Beniwal and Praveen Kumar Thakur scored 15 runs each. Mannat Sukhija claimed three wickets, while Kshitij Haider took two and Kartik Sharma claimed one. TNS

St Joseph’s claim football c’ship

Mohali: Arnav Sharma scored four goals as St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, defeated Gurukul Global School, Panchkula, by a margin of three goals to win the 1st Dikshant Seven-A-Side Football Championship. The Sector 44 team logged a (4-1) win over Gurukul Global School. Sharma, who scored all goals for the winning side, was declared the best player of the tournament. TNS

Football trainees bring laurels

Chandigarh: Trainees of a football coaching centre in Sector 46 here brought laurels by winning podium positions in the recently concluded Open Kartar Singh Libra Football Championship at Fatehgarh Sahib. The U-13 and U-10 local teams won the gold medal, while the U-8 team claimed second position in the tournament.