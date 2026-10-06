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Home / Chandigarh / Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa lays stone for Rs 29-crore Mubarikpur bridge

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa lays stone for Rs 29-crore Mubarikpur bridge

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Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 11:41 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa
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Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday laid the foundation stone for a bridge over the Ghaggar River at the Mubarikpur crossing. The road, Randhawa said, was an important link in the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency and served as a key route for local residents and commuters.

The Ghaggar River intersects the road at the Mubarikpur crossing, where a submersible causeway and an approach road were built in 2016, he said. However, during the rainy season and periods of flooding, the flow of water over the causeway frequently disrupts vehicular movement. Keeping this in view, the state governmenthas decided to replace the existing causeway with a new high-level bridge, which will cost Rs 29.45 crore.

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