Dera Bassi police book rape victim

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 30

The police have booked a rape victim for assault, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation after she reached a police station at Dera Bassi with a knife and threatened that she would commit suicide.

The woman also allegedly threatened the police with dire consequences and false FIR. She pushed some cops, alleged the police.

The police said the victim asked the police to settle an old rape case with the accused by making him give her money, otherwise she would commit suicide.

On November 21, the Dera Bassi police booked Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kaur under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a video of the cop taking money from the “rape victim” for action in the rape case went viral on the social media. The victim had alleged a man had raped her in April after which she approached the police, but no action was taken despite an FIR having been lodged.

The police said today, the victim reached the police station to get the case settled with the accused and threatened that she would commit suicide if it was not done.

Woman created ruckus at police station

ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The woman had come to the police station in the morning. The brother of the rape accused was also present there. Arguments ensued after which the woman created a ruckus with the police personnel. A case has been registered against her for obstructing a public servant.”