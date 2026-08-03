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Home / Chandigarh / Dera Bassi societies reel under 8-hour power cut

Dera Bassi societies reel under 8-hour power cut

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:47 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Several parts of Dera Bassi remained without power for nearly eight hours today as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) imposed a scheduled shutdown from 8 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

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Residents struggled to cope with the hot and humid weather during the prolonged outage. The extended power cut drained backup systems and generators, while inverters also became ineffective because of the lengthy disruption.

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Mahabir Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, said, “There seems to be no end to the power woes here. Power cuts continue during the summer and rainy season on one pretext or another. While the government claims to provide free electricity, the PSPCL has

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failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.” The PSPCL had announced the shutdown for repair and maintenance work at the 220-kV power grid. According to officials, several parts of Dera Bassi, including all GBP housing societies, remained without power during outage.

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