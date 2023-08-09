Dera Bassi society residents high & dry

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 8

Residents of Ashiana Colony at Dera Bassi have been grappling with a recurring issue of insufficient water supply. The problem was exacerbated when the water pump motor malfunctioned for several days, forcing residents to bear the cost of water tankers to fulfil their basic need.

Following repeated complaints, the Municipal Council (MC) repaired the motor, leading to restoration of the supply.

However, the challenge persists as there is now a noticeable drop in water pressure, particularly affecting those residing on upper floors.

Jaspal Singh, president of the residents’ association, said they approached the MC following which the motor was repaired and supply restored.

However, there was low pressure due to which water was not reaching the upper floors, he added.

Despite lodging various complaints with the civic body, the problem remains unresolved.

Another resident Ravinder Sharma said they had been facing the low water pressure issue for the past five days. “Even now residents have to hire water tankers to meet their needs,” he added.

