Dera Bassi team win cricket league

The RLL Dera Bassi defeated SMS Warriors by 26 runs to win the Zirakpur Premier League.

Batting first, the Dera Bassi outfit posted 140/6 as Akash (46), Ashwani Dhiman (26) and Beer Singh (25) scored major share. Vikas claimed three wickets for the bowling side, Pradeep Kumar picked two and Pinku claimed one.

In reply, the Warriors posted 114 before getting all out in 14 overs. Puneet Sharma (49) and Pinku (14) were the two main scorers for the side. Akash claimed three wickets and Ashwani picked two, while Atul, Rupesh, Aanad and Mandeep got one wicket each.