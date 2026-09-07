Dera Bassi villagers slam felling of old peepal tree

A row has erupted in Haibatpur village of Dera Bassi after a lush green, decades-old peepal tree was allegedly axed without permission, along with other mature trees, on a shamlat land at the village entrance to make way for the construction of an entrance gate.

Under the new Punjab Tree Protection Act, this tree is deemed as a heritage tree along with other mature trees at the village.

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The incident has sparked widespread anger among villagers and residents of the area, who have questioned the need to sacrifice ancient trees for a construction project. “According to the residents, the proposed entrance gate also carries photographs of the village sarpanch and a local politician,” environmentalist Samita Kaur said.

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Villagers alleged the option of designing or relocating the entrance gate while saving the decades’ old trees was not seriously considered. They further claimed the residents were neither consulted nor informed before the trees were removed.

The residents have demanded the administration verify these allegations and establish whether all necessary permissions were obtained before the trees were felled.

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“Development cannot mean destroying decades-old trees. If an entrance gate can be constructed without cutting trees, then why was that option not considered? The administration must investigate who took the decision and under whose permission the trees were cut,” said Swaran Singh, a resident of the village.

Villagers further appealed to the authorities to ensure the remaining trees in and around the village are protected and future development projects are planned in an environmentally responsible manner.