Dera Bassi: Woman dies after quarrel, 8 of family booked

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, August 31

The police have booked eight persons of a family after a middle-aged woman, who had suffered injuries in a quarrel at Mubarikpur, died.

The victim, Jaswinder Kaur, died at the PGI. Assistant Sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar said on a complaint filed by Kiran Rani, a case had been registered against Ajay, Vijay, Sunita, Neha, Raja Ram, his son-in-law Geeta, and Sarabjit, alias Sunny.

#dera bassi