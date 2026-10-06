Dera Bassi youth booked for sexual assault of 12-year-old tuition student; accused absconding

The Dera Bassi police have registered a case of sexual assault against a local youth, Mukul, for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl and extorting money by threatening her. The accused, a resident of Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi, is currently absconding.

According to investigating officer SI Nargis, the father of the victim told the police that his minor daughter, a Class 7 student, used to go to Dera Bassi for tuition.

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The complainant said his daughter had been mentally disturbed for the past few days and was not eating properly. When questioned by the family, the girl said that on September 26, when she went for tuition, her teacher was not at home. The teacher’s brother, Mukul, allegedly locked the room and sexually assaulted her.

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The girl also alleged that Mukul had demanded Rs 1,000 from her on August 31, which she had sent via UPI. He had threatened her that if she told anyone about the incident, her parents would be shamed.

Police said the victim is currently undergoing treatment at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi.

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Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Officials said the case is being investigated seriously and the absconding accused will be arrested soon.