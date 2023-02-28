Dera Bassi youth dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 22-year-old resident of Sadh Colony allegedly died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar. The police have started proceedings under Section 174 and handed over the body to his kin after post-mortem. Vijay’s family said he was mentally disturbed. TNS

Man loses Rs 1L to online fraud

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 10 has lost Rs 1 lakh to an online fraud. Chandeshwar Yadav reported that an unidentified person, posing as his old friend, called him. The person said his daughter was undergoing some treatment and he asked Chandeshwar to deposit Rs 1 lakh to his (caller’s) friend’s account, promising that he was transferring the money to the complainant’s account. The complainant readily sent money to the account number given by the suspect. When no money was transferred to his account, the victim realised that he had been duped. The Cyber Crime police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS

Man nabbed with 8-gm heroin

Mohali: The police arrested a person and recovered 8 grams of heroin and Rs 1.05-lakh drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Dentar, , a resident of Jhampur. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Balongi police station. The suspect was produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand, said Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) Parivinkal Grewal. TNS

Half marathon on March 5

Chandigarh: A half marathon will be held to mark International Women’s Day on March 5 by Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Chandigarh. Various events, including, 21.1-km run, 10-km run and 5-km run, will be organised. The winners will be awarded with cash prizes.