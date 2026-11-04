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Home / Chandigarh / Dera Bassi youth run over by car after objecting to crackers

Dera Bassi youth run over by car after objecting to crackers

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:56 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old youth was allegedly run over by a car-borne group after he objected to them bursting crackers near his vehicle in the Phase-11 market on October 31 night. He suffered a fractured arm and serious injuries.

The victim, Mukul Joshi, a resident of Gholumajra village in Dera Bassi, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

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The police have booked a person identified as Tota and some unidentified persons. An investigation is on.

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In his complaint, Mukul said he was returning home after attending his friend’s birthday party on October 31 night. He stopped near the Phase-11 market for work. On returning, he saw a group of youths bursting crackers near his car and objected to their actions.

He alleged that one of the youths, identified as Tota, tried to take out a weapon from a car to attack him, but his companions restrained him. Mukul then left on a motorcycle to retrieve his car keys. However, Tota allegedly chased him in his car and hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

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The complainant further alleged that the accused tried to run him over with the car, fracturing his arm, before fleeing towards Kambali village.

On the basis of his statement, the police registered a case under Sections 109, 115(2), 191(3), 190, 281 and 324(4) of the BNS at the Phase-11 police station on November 2.

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