Dermatologist duped of Rs 40K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A dermatologist has been duped of Rs 39,800. The complainant claimed a suspect claiming to be an Army officer called her up and enquired about getting his brother treated. He sent a payment link on the pretext of making a payment, but siphoned off money from her bank account. A case has been registered. TNS

Three held with heroin, pistol

Mohali: Three persons have been arrested with 50 gm heroin, a .32 pistol, four rounds and Rs 2.26 lakh from Phase 7. The police got a tip-off that Shashipal of Hoshiarpur and aides Mandeep Singh of Banga and Raman Bhanot of Salempur village were peddling drugs. They were nabbed and a car impounded. Mandeep was wanted in 2 NDPS Act cases. TNS

Man held with 10-gm heroin

Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra has been arrested with 10.10 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Jatinder, alias Jeetu (30), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, was nabbed at a check point in Industrial Area, Phase II. The Sector 31 police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. TNS

Councillor backs wrestlers

Chandigarh: AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi started a dharna at the Sector 47 Community Centre on Thursday in support of the wrestlers’ protesting in Delhi. “Through this protest, we want to send a message that we stand with the young players who brought laurels to the country. The Modi government is doing injustice to them,” he alleged. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will conduct trials to select the men’s sub-junior team on May 6 (2pm) at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium. The team selected will represent Chandigarh in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship to be held at Rourkela (Odisha) from May 18 to 28. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, local registered players born on or after January 1, 2007, will be eligible. TNS

Yoga instructor course at ITBP

Chandigarh: A yoga instructor course was launched by the Haryana Yoga Commission at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near here, on Thursday. The month-long course will prepare 50 ITBP instructors to further impart yoga training to force personnel. Inaugurating the course, Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, highlighted the importance and benefits of yoga, specially for the uniformed forces which worked in difficult environment.