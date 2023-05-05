 Dermatologist duped of Rs 40K : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Dermatologist duped of Rs 40K

Dermatologist duped of Rs 40K

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A dermatologist has been duped of Rs 39,800. The complainant claimed a suspect claiming to be an Army officer called her up and enquired about getting his brother treated. He sent a payment link on the pretext of making a payment, but siphoned off money from her bank account. A case has been registered. TNS

Three held with heroin, pistol

Mohali: Three persons have been arrested with 50 gm heroin, a .32 pistol, four rounds and Rs 2.26 lakh from Phase 7. The police got a tip-off that Shashipal of Hoshiarpur and aides Mandeep Singh of Banga and Raman Bhanot of Salempur village were peddling drugs. They were nabbed and a car impounded. Mandeep was wanted in 2 NDPS Act cases. TNS

Man held with 10-gm heroin

Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra has been arrested with 10.10 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Jatinder, alias Jeetu (30), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, was nabbed at a check point in Industrial Area, Phase II. The Sector 31 police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. TNS

Councillor backs wrestlers

Chandigarh: AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi started a dharna at the Sector 47 Community Centre on Thursday in support of the wrestlers’ protesting in Delhi. “Through this protest, we want to send a message that we stand with the young players who brought laurels to the country. The Modi government is doing injustice to them,” he alleged. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will conduct trials to select the men’s sub-junior team on May 6 (2pm) at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium. The team selected will represent Chandigarh in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship to be held at Rourkela (Odisha) from May 18 to 28. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, local registered players born on or after January 1, 2007, will be eligible. TNS

Yoga instructor course at ITBP

Chandigarh: A yoga instructor course was launched by the Haryana Yoga Commission at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near here, on Thursday. The month-long course will prepare 50 ITBP instructors to further impart yoga training to force personnel. Inaugurating the course, Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, highlighted the importance and benefits of yoga, specially for the uniformed forces which worked in difficult environment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

5
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

6
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

7
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

8
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

9
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

10
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies