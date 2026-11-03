Despite Chandigarh Traffic Police advisory, parking lots at schools remain empty

Parking lots located next to markets continued to see heavy vehicle inflow, while school grounds earmarked by the Traffic Police as additional parking areas largely remained vacant, a ground check by The Tribune found.

In an appeal issued for the period from October 28 to November 8, the Traffic Police had listed school premises near 21 markets, including Sectors 8, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 29 and Manimajra, for use as parking lots after school hours and throughout the day on holidays until Diwali.

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The public was also urged to walk to markets, carpool and avoid parking on roads, with a warning that violators could have their vehicles towed or wheels clamped.

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At Sector 22, the Government Model Senior Secondary School had just one car parked, while the Government Model High School had none. Near the Sector 19 market, no vehicle was parked at the nearby Government High School.

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19C, a few vehicles were seen parked even as the school is close to the market. At the Government Model High School, Sector 34C, one car was parked, while the Sector 35D school was found empty.

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The Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15C, near Gurdwara Sahib, was also largely unused. At Sectors 15 and 19, being popular shopping spots, the school parking lots reportedly filled up only just before Karwa Chauth, when there was absolutely no space left in the markets.

Meanwhile, markets remained cluttered, with the Traffic Police continuing to challan vehicles parked in violation of rules.

DSP (Traffic) Neeraj Sarna said the police had done their part in spreading awareness. “We have told the market associations and made the public aware by issuing advisories on social media and in newspapers as well. If people are not using the facilities provided by the authorities, they themselves will suffer due to congestion in markets,” he said.