Home / Chandigarh / Despite government claims, 55,000 MT of unprocessed waste still lying at Dadumajra dump site

Despite government claims, 55,000 MT of unprocessed waste still lying at Dadumajra dump site

MP Manish Tewari slams ‘cover-up’, says residents must be freed from stench

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
The dumping ground at Dadumajra. File photo
A total of 55,000 metric tonnes of unprocessed waste continues to lie at Chandigarh’s Dadumajra dump site even as the Centre informed Lok Sabha today that the entire 5.10 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste earlier identified at the site has been fully remediated.

The revelation came in response to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who sought clarity on repeated extensions granted for clearing the dumpsite despite multiple undertakings before the National Green Tribunal and assurances given in Parliament.

The Centre, in its reply, stated that sanitation is a State subject and the responsibility for planning and operating waste-management systems lies with the UT administration and the Municipal Corporation.

It said that while the legacy waste has been completely remediated, around 55,000 MT of accumulated unprocessed waste is presently under remediation.

The reply added that the UT has ensured adequate waste processing to prevent recurrence.

Tewari had asked whether the Government had reviewed the status of the project following earlier commitments to complete bio-remediation by December 2024, later extended to July 2025, and now further pushed to November 30, 2025, by the Municipal Corporation. He also sought the reasons for repeated delays despite substantial financial allocations and claims that two dumps had already been cleared.

Speaking to The Tribune, Tewari sharply criticised the government’s response. “It is extremely disappointing that the government chose to completely obfuscate and cover up the fact that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation since November 2024 has been repeatedly shifting timelines for the clearance of the Dadumajra garbage dump. However, the garbage dump will have to be cleared in entirety by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the administration. I will keep raising it in Parliament and on every available forum. The residents of Chandigarh need to be liberated from this garbage dump and the vile odour it emanates,” he said.

The issue of persistent delays in clearing the dump, despite earlier assurances and NGT commitments, continues to raise concern among residents and elected representatives as the city awaits a firm, final timeline for complete remediation.

