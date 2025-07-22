Despite one opting out, Chandigarh Golf League to feature 21 teams

Despite one team withdrawing, the fourth edition of the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) — the showpiece annual event of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) — will feature a full house of 21 teams vying for a prize money of approximately Rs 34 lakh. In the opening edition of the league (in 2022), as many as 20 teams and 360 golfers had featured.

Advertisement

After Netsmartz Tigers wrote to the club confirming their non-participation in the 2025 edition of the league, the auction to bring the 21st team was held and the highest bidder (representing a real estate developer) paid more than Rs 71 lakh (including GST) to confirm their participation in the league. “We have got confirmation of the 21 teams, including the new team. We have received an overwhelming response for the league,” said Brandon De Souza, tournament director.

The CGC had announced to host the auction of 233 golfers registered in the pool of CGL on July 26. Though the auction did not involve monetary exchange, a team has been given around 60,00,000 points to pick the golfers in their team. “The CGC has over 450 golfers interested in playing this league, and finally around 378 will line up for the 21 teams. During the auction, as many as 233 golfers will be available for the teams (barring the retained players),” added Brandon.

Advertisement

Last year, Partee Panthers and Captain’s 18 were named joint winners of the league and Chandigarh Gladiators claimed the third position. For the first time, the league witnessed joint winners despite a five play-off finish in the final.

While no professional is allowed to participate in this event, the final squad of 18 will have a lady golfer, a golfer over 75 years of age and handicap (below 10 and handicap 10-18). As many as 12 players will represent every team in each CGL round and two singles and five pairs will play in a match.

Advertisement

“We have been organising such leagues at various national and international places, but Chandigarh is a golfers’ paradise. In the four editions, only two teams have shown their desire to discontinue from the league. The rest of the teams are quite keen and played for entire seasons. The participation of team owners plays an important role, and in Chandigarh most of the team owners themselves play in the league…which keeps their bond alive with the sport,” he added.

As per Dr GS Kochhar, chairman, media and publicity, the CGC and organising committee member of the CGL, the event will be held from September 23 to October 25. “With each passing year, we have gained the requisite experience to host such a big event. The organising committee comprising chairman Gursimrat Jawandha, along with Partap Hoon, Gaurav Gurcharan Rai and Shiveer Singh, will be responsible for overall preparation of the tournament, coordination and execution,” said Kochhar.