Detained for low attendance, AIHM students stage protest

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, November 29

The final-year students of Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management (AIHM) who have got detention on account of low attendance staged a protest outside the gate of the college today. The students expressed their displeasure at not being allowed to appear for the exams that had started on November 21.

According to a list that was released on November 2, a total of 46 students have got detention. After a meeting with Principal Sitesh Srivastav on November 20, a second list, which contained the names of 43 detained students, was released.

“The college authorities have been biased towards the three students who are no longer part of the list of detained students,” claimed one of the protesters. “The authorities claim to have offered each one of us 20% grace attendance. But the truth is that we don’t even need an additional 20% to meet the 75% mark,” she added.

Another protester said, “We were holding a peaceful protest when a few police officials chased us away. They even warned us of legal action. Our entire career is at risk now.”

The principal clarified, “After the meeting, we gave the additional benefit of extra classes to all the detained students. Three students were taken off the list as they met the criterion of attendance as per the norms laid by the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.” He added, “We had issued several warnings to the students, but they did not pay any heed to them. They will now have to take the last year of the course again.”