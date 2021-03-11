Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

A detonator, cordtex wire and some burnt material were found near the boundary wall of the Burail jail in Sector 51 this evening.

The police said a bag containing a tiffin was found at the spot, where a tunnel was found in 2004, around 8:45 pm.

A team of operations cell and the police from the Sector 49 police station reached the spot. Heavy police force along with armoured vehicles cordoned off the area and began investigation. A bomb disposal squad and fire engines were also stationed near the jail.

After preliminary investigation, UT SSP Kuldeep Chahal confirmed the presence of a detonator and wires in the area. Army personnel from Chandimandir have been called in to re-examine the material. On the night of January 21, 2004, four undertrials, Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassins Babbar Khalsa International chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, its India head Paramjeet Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara and their cook Devi Singh (a murder accused), escaped from barracks number 7 by digging a 109-foot tunnel. Hawara was arrested in 2005 for his involvement in twin blasts in Delhi, while Bheora was nabbed in 2006 by the Delhi police. —