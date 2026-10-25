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Home / Chandigarh / Dev Samaj school wins Hindustani Classical Vocal title at Swarotsav 3.0

Dev Samaj school wins Hindustani Classical Vocal title at Swarotsav 3.0

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won the Hindustani Classical Vocal event during ‘Swarotsav 3.0 – Voices of Tradition and Soul of Devotion’ hosted by The Tribune School, Sector 29.

The event provided a platform for young talent from across the Tricity to showcase their musical skills. It reflected the school’s commitment to upholding the purity of Indian Classical music and the spirit of devotion through Hindustani Classical Vocal and Bhajan Gayan competitions.

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Renowned music personalities Vinita Gupta and Prof Neera Grover attended ‘Swarotsav 3.0’. First Steps World School, Sector 26, claimed the second position in the Hindustani Classical Vocal event. Special Mentions for Best Effort (Vocalist) were awarded to Ankur School, St Soldier International School, Sector 28(B); SGGSSS, Sector 35(B); and Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. Consolation prizes were awarded to AKSIPS, Sector 45; and Government Model Senior Secondary, Sector 16.

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In Bhajan Gayan (Solo), Delhi Public School, Sector 40; and IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School claimed first and second positions, respectively, while St Anne’s Convent School and Moti Ram Arya School shared the third spot. Special Mentions for Best Effort (Vocalist) went to AKSIPS, Sector 41; DPS, Mohali; Shri Raam E-Techno School, and Aanchal International School.

The event concluded on a melodious note, celebrating young talent, devotion, and the enduring legacy of Indian music.

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