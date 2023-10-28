Dev Samaj wrestlers claim title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur, have won the Panjab University Inter College Wrestling Freestyle (Freestyle) Championship.

The college team scored 29.5 points to claim the top position. Satyam College for Girls, Abohar, scored 12 points to finish second, and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, secured the third position with 9.5 points. Meanwhile, in the 50-kg event, Hanny, Payal and Kanu Priya claimed the first three positions, respectively, while Gunjan Sharma claimed the 53-kg title, followed by Neelam, who stood second. Annu and Mahikdeep Kaur claimed the third position jointly. In the 55-kg final, Rupinder Kaur defeated Anshu Rani to claim the top position, and Nandini finished third. Usha won the 57-kg title by defeating Shruti, while Annu and Alpa shared the third position. Deepti won the 59-kg final by defeating Harpreet, and Muskan Gill finished third.

Navdeep Kaur defeated Manisha to win the 62-kg final, while Surinderpal Kaur and Yogyata jointly claimed the third spot. Mehak Choudhary won the 65-kg category final by defeating Sonali, and Anshika bagged the third position. Tanu Sharma defeated Ritambhra by winning the 72-kg final, while Jasmeen Kaur held the third position.

