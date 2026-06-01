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Home / Chandigarh / Develop City Forest as premier centre for nature education: Chandigarh Administrator

Develop City Forest as premier centre for nature education: Chandigarh Administrator

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday reviewed the proposed City Forest project in the Sukhna Choe forest area and directed the departments concerned to ensure its timely implementation while adhering strictly to environmental safeguards and conservation principles.

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Kataria emphasised that the City Forest should be developed as a premier centre for nature education and learning while promoting responsible and sustainable eco-tourism.

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The project aims to create awareness among citizens about the protection and conservation of forests, wildlife and the environment through immersive learning experiences and nature-oriented activities.

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The proposed development will be undertaken using eco-friendly and sustainable materials to ensure minimal ecological disturbance and preserve the natural character of the forest ecosystem.

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