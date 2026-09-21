Development mustn’t derail passenger convenience

Daily punishment for commuters

An over-a-month-long closure is not a minor inconvenience, it is a daily punishment for a large number of travellers. The worst part is that the disruption has landed right in the middle of the festival season, when people depend on trains for affordable travel. The 36-day block has put passengers to great inconvenience considering that roads are overcrowded, buses limited, taxis expensive and travelling from alternative stations a headache. Development is welcome, but passengers should not be made to pay the price for poor planning.

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Ravinder Nath

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Infra work ill-timed, festive travel hit

While the rail block was necessary, a 36-day disruption affecting 442 train trips during the festive season reflects poor planning. Infrastructure work cannot be postponed indefinitely, but public convenience must be part of the planning process. Major works should be scheduled during lean travel periods, with better coordination among Railways, Chandigarh Administration, the CTU and neighbouring states. To ease the crunch, increase bus services, run special trains where possible, improve passenger information on train schedule and assist vulnerable commuters, including senior citizens and those who need special assistance. Development should be sensitive and passenger-centric.

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Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Now, synchronise bus-train schedules

Diwali and Chhath are not mere festivals for migrants and their families, they are sacred homecomings. The work could have been deferred to post-festive winter as it has imposed severe hardship on them. To reduce disruption, authorities should run special trains from nearby stations, provide free shuttle bus service from ISBT-43, enhance reservation support and synchronise bus-train schedules. Infrastructure can be rebuilt, but not at the cost of the emotional lifelines that connect people to home.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Railways could have planned better

Prima facie, the Railways' decision appears irrational in view of the upcoming festival season. Chandigarh, a renowned heritage city, attracts heavy footfall during this period, driving local economic growth, cultural exchange and social cohesion. Festivals also increase happiness index, especially for children. Station maintenance is essential but requires advance, multi-stakeholder planning. Authorities should provide dedicated shuttle buses and divert traffic through accessible junctions to reduce travel stress.

Dr Madhuri Sharma, United States

Expedite rly station upgrade work

Since nearly 90% of the upgrade work at the Chandigarh railway station is already completed, the focus should now be on finishing the remaining work quickly. Ideally, such major engineering work could have been planned at a time when passenger movement is comparatively lower. With the festival season approaching, the Railways should increase manpower and resources so as to finish the work before the festive rush peaks.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Poor passenger sensitivity exposed

The 36-day block from September 10 to October 15, wiping out 442 trips during Ganesh Chaturthi, Pitru Paksha and Navratri, shows poor passenger sensitivity. The Railways could have finished the work in May-June lean season or split it into shorter night blocks. To facilitate travellers, Mohali (SAS Nagar) should be made a full-fledged terminal with extra booking counters and shuttle buses. Real-time updates on the National Train Enquiry System, 139 and station displays must be flawless.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Increase frequency on alternative routes

The 36-day block is poorly timed as it directly conflicts with the festive rush, severely inconveniencing thousands of travellers. The situation can be eased by increasing frequency on alternative routes and deploying bus shuttle services between nearby functional stations and ISBTs.

Prarit Arora, Chandigarh

Migrants worst hit during festive season

Train travel is quick, safe and cheap. It is the top choice of migrants, who travel by train in large numbers during the festive season. The 36-day railway block has come as a blot from the blue for them as the festival season has already set in. The authorities should have been sympathetic towards their need.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Keep passengers posted on options

The railways should have taken up the upgrade work at a different time because festivals are one of those times in India when people travel the most. For them, train cancellations and diversions are a huge inconvenience. The Railways should keep passengers posted on the alternatives routes. Bus service to the nearby stations like Mohali, Kharar and Ambala should be enhanced.

Khushi, Kharar

Mitigate woes of travellers, tourists

In a double-bind situation, public interest must take precedence over technical imperatives. A sudden closure of the Chandigarh railway station for over a month has severe economic, cultural and tourism implications. As a city famous for its meticulous planning and architectural elegance, Chandigarh must ensure that any inconvenience to national and international guests is holistically mitigated. Optimising open traffic lines and leveraging nearby railway junctions will significantly ease the bottleneck.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Increase bus service to Ambala

A large number of people travel back to their hometowns during October and November to celebrate festivals like Dasehra and Diwali with their families. Executing upgrade work during this peak period would lead to absolute chaos. To tackle the situation, the UT Administration should increase bus service between Chandigarh and Ambala. Additionally, a well-managed system of prepaid taxis and autos at these stations will save commuters from harassment.

Shashi Kant Guglani, Chandigarh

Station upgrade slow, authorities lax

The station upgrade is progressing very slowly. The Railways should have reviewed the work every month from the beginning to cut costs and reduce hardship to passengers. Shutting the railway station for over a month will inconvenience passengers and cause revenue loss to the Railways. It would have been better if the authorities had planned the closure in phases.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Common traveller at the receiving end

Modernisation is necessary, but it should not come at the cost of the common traveller. Daily-wage earners, migrant workers, small traders and poor families cannot afford the cost of travel by bus or private transport. During festivals, when a large number of people travel to their hometowns, such a disruption goes beyond inconvenience and can separate families and weaken vital social and cultural connections. Development must serve people, not burden them.

Amit Jain, Chandigarh

Passengers to fend for themselves

While railway infrastructure requires regular maintenance and expansion, the timing of such a large-scale work deserves scrutiny. The festival season is traditionally one of the busiest for the Railways with thousands of passengers travelling to meet their families. Cancellations, diversions and changes in schedules leave them with overcrowded alternatives, higher fares and uncertainty. A block during lean period would have certainly caused lesser convenience to travellers. For a public transport system, infrastructure development and passenger convenience must go hand in hand.

Ishita Mukherjee

Ensure work is completed in 36 days

While the authorities have apparently ill-timed the upgrade work requiring partial closure of the Chandigarh railway station for 36 days, they should ensure the deadline for the work is met so as to avoid further inconvenience to commuters.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Need to strengthen, improve bus service

The Railways should target completing the work in shorter phases, preferably during non-peak periods, rather than imposing a long block on passengers. Additional trains and bus services should be started from Ambala, Mohali and Chandigarh to mitigate the woes of passengers.

Jasleen Kaur

Minimise hardship to passengers

The 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station during the festival season will put passengers to inconvenience. As an immediate measure, the Railways should operate additional special trains on high-demand routes and increase the frequency of trains from nearby stations such as Ambala, Kalka and SAS Nagar. Additional CTU and inter-state buses should also be run, particularly during peak hours. Real-time information on cancellations, diversions and alternative routes should be provided through SMS, railway apps and station announcements.

Dr Poornima Bhatt, Mohali

Addl bus service can offer respite

The timing is painful. The 36-day block coincides with festivals like Hartalika Teej, Ganeshotsav, Pitru Paksha and Navratri. Could it have been timed differently? Ideally after Diwali. To deal with the situation, passengers can now re-plan their travel from Mohali railway station where some long-distance trains halt for a short period. Extra buses should be run on Ambala-Mohali-Chandigarh route during short-termination of trains.

John Mao, Chandigarh

Start shuttle bus service to Ambala

With a number of trains cancelled, diverted or short-terminated, many passengers are forced to travel to and fro Ambala Cantonment on alternative means of transport to avail themselves of the railway service. This extra journey leaves travellers at the mercy of private transporters, who can charge exorbitant fares in the festive rush. The CTU should have arranged a shuttle service between the UT and Ambala Cantt in consultation with the Railways to save passengers from inconvenience and exploitation.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd) Chd

Briefly halt trains at nearby stations

The Railways ill-timed a 36-day block during the peak festive window. Apart from providing frequent bus service connecting Chandigarh with Ambala Cantt and SAS Nagar, trains should be halted temporarily at suburban stations adjacent to the Tricity. Send SMS and WhatsApp updates to ticket holders.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Rlys should opt for night blocks

Ideally, the Railways should have scheduled the upgrade work during post-festive lulls or utilised non-disruptive night blocks. To ease the situation, swift administrative action is essential. First, local transport authorities must run dedicated CTU shuttle buses connecting Chandigarh with short-termination hubs like Ambala Cantt and SAS Nagar. Second, temporary helpdesks and clear signage must be set up at peripheral stations to manage diverted crowds. Finally, continuous real-time SMS alerts and dynamic display updates are critical to prevent passenger panic.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Use nearby terminals more effectively

A 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station during the festival season has turned a routine infrastructure exercise into a major challenge for thousands of passengers. The immediate need is to offer respite to travellers. For the purpose, more special trains should be introduced on busy routes, wherever possible. Alternative stations such as Kalka, Ambala and nearby terminals can be used more effectively, with additional road transport connecting passengers to Chandigarh. Clear and timely information about cancellations, diversions and platform changes is also essential. Future infrastructure work should be planned well in advance, in shorter phases where technically possible.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Avoid blocks in festive season

Infrastructure development is necessary, and needs to be carried out at a time that also takes into account seasonal passenger rush. If the block was unavoidable, the response should be towards minimising its impact. Immediate relief can be provided through more number of special trains on the festival days, more services from Ambala and Mohali and special shuttle buses that connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Ambala. In future, railway blocks should not be planned during the peak festival period (wherever practically feasible). Infrastructure development must focus on connectivity and contribute to it, rather than temporarily severing the connections that people rely on.

Shubham Kathpalia, New Delhi

Block period badly timed, hassle inevitable

The Chandigarh railway station redevelopment project has become a glaring example of how administrative delays can ultimately become a passenger's burden. The Rs 462-crore project has missed several deadlines, and the Railways has now imposed a 36-day block, right through the peak festival travel season. Inconvenience is inevitable for thousands of passengers, apart from additional expense. After repeatedly missing deadlines, could the Railways not have planned this crucial work during a less demanding travel period? All that the Railways should now do is to run additional festival specials wherever feasible, arrange adequate shuttle buses between Chandigarh and Ambala Cantt. Above all, the 36-day deadline must be met.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Poor planning by Rlys to the fore

The 36-day block at Chandigarh railway station is ill-timed and raises questions about the planning of infrastructure works. Scheduling such a prolonged disruption during a period of exceptionally high passenger demand can intensify congestion, cancellations, diversions and pressure on alternative routes. A more coordinated approach could have reduced the impact. The Railways could have considered phased construction, night-time or shorter-duration blocks and completing the most disruptive work before the festival rush.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

No pain, no gain, but plan better

Indian Railways deserves credit for transforming Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station into a world-class facility. Yet such projects should be planned with minimum inconvenience to passengers. Regular information on train availability, revised schedules, diversions and nearby stations can significantly help passengers overcome difficulties. Additional flights, concessional fares and cab support could also help during this period. There is no gain without some pain. Let us accept the inconvenience positively and look forward to a modern railway station worthy of Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Passengers bear brunt of Rlys’ failure

It's a hard time for passengers ahead of the festive season due to incomplete work at the Chandigarh railway station. The railway authorities failed to complete the renovation, upgrade work in time. The project has jumped several deadlines. In view of the festive season, the work of upgrading the railway station should be expedited. Trains should be run from nearby platforms.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Rlys should run festival specials

The 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station, affecting 442 train trips amid the Dasehra-Diwali rush, reflects poor planning. While platform redevelopment and yard remodelling are overdue and necessary, executing a prolonged block during the peak festive travel season is a major inconvenience for Tricity passengers. The focus should now shift to providing them some relief. The Railways should operate festival specials from Ambala Cantonment and New Morinda, backed by dedicated CTU shuttles, augment capacity on the Delhi-Kalka and Chandigarh-Jaipur corridors and coordinate with the ISBT-43 for extra interstate buses.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Passengers being harassed for years

The Railways is renovating the Chandigarh station for year now. People have become used to the broken platform, scaffoldings and a number of hindrances at the railway station. The 36-day block is another harassment to passengers. The work could have easily done it in lean period. Cancelling 442 trips is sheer harassment. There is little hope that the passenger experience at the station will improve after 36 days.

Dr Harminder Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Scale up bus service to Ambala, Mohali

Shifting the infrastructure development work to the post-Diwali lean period would have safeguarded festive family reunions. The least that the authorities can do now is to scale up temporary bus service to Ambala Cantt and SAS Nagar. Additionally, real-time platform updates and rapid crowd-control deployments are vital to prevent chaos at the railway station.

Malkeet K Virk

Better plan could have averted hassle

The timing of the 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station, from September 10 to October 15, is questionable as the disruption coincides with several festivals when many people travel to meet their families. While major infrastructure work is necessary, better advance planning could have reduced the inconvenience to travellers. For now, Railways should ensure clear announcements, updated schedules and adequate staff at Chandigarh, Ambala and Mohali stations.

Ankita Jamloki

Run more trains from nearby stations

The 36-day block at the Chandigarh railway station, affecting 442 train trips during the festival season, has exposed a serious planning gap. The immediate solution should be a "Festival Rail Plan" - run additional special trains from nearby stations such as Ambala, Kalka and Mohali, and provide coordinated shuttle buses to connect these stations with Chandigarh. Railways should also increase coach capacity on high-demand routes and publish a single, real-time timetable for diverted, cancelled and special trains. Infrastructure work cannot be avoided, but better timing, decentralised operations and passenger-focused coordination can prevent development from becoming a festival-season crisis.

Priya Kumari, Kharar

Adopt resilience plan for urban mobility

Rather than treating the 36-day block only as a railway engineering issue, Chandigarh can adopt a temporary "Rail Resilience Plan" linking rail, bus and urban mobility. Publish a single daily mobility timetable combining cancelled trains, alternative Ambala/Mohali services, shuttle buses and platform changes. Introduce coordinated, low-cost shuttle corridors between Chandigarh, Mohali and Ambala Cantt with timed connections to major trains. Create a live passenger information dashboard.

Jeevan Jyoti, Mohali

Need for alternative connectivity plan

The proposed 36-day block at Chandigarh railway station is a major challenge for the Tricity, particularly as it coincides with the peak festival season. The railway station is not only the main rail gateway for the Tricity, but also serves passengers from Himachal Pradesh. The authorities should consider shifting the operational focus to the next suitable railway station wherever technically feasible, while construction and restoration work continues in a strictly time-bound manner. During the block, alternative road and air connectivity should be strengthened to manage the additional passenger burden. Real-time information on train cancellations, diversions, alternative stations, road transport and flight options should be continuously updated on easily accessible platforms.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

No escape for passengers

As many as 412 train trips will be cancelled during the block period. The service on the Delhi-Kalka, Chandigarh-Amritsar, Chandigarh-Firozpur, Ambala-Jalandhar, Ambala-Delhi and Ambala-Kalka routes will be affected. The cancellation of such a large number of train trips is likely to cause considerable inconvenience to students, employees and businessmen, particularly during the festival season when demand is at its peak.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Increase bus, air services

To mitigate the woes of travellers during the 36-day block, a shuttle service to Mohali, Zirakpur, Kalka and Derabassi railway stations should be started. At the same time, roadways and air services should be doubled.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali