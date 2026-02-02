DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Chandigarh

Devika wins Thailand Masters

Panchkula girl becomes third Indian to win BWF Super 300 title

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:19 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Devika defeated Malaysia’s GOH Jin Wei 21-8 in the first game and was leading 6-3 in the second when Jin retired due to injury. PTI FILE
Panchkula’s Devika Sihag won the women’s singles gold at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2026 in Patumwan, Thailand, becoming the third Indian player to claim a BWF World Tour Super 300 title after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

In a brief 17-minute final, Devika defeated Malaysia’s GOH Jin Wei. She won the first game 21-8 and was leading 6-3 in the second when Jin retired due to injury.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Devika overcame Chinese Taipei’s HUANG Yu-Hsun in a hard-fought match. She edged the opening game 22-20 and dominated the second 21-13. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-18.

Devika also impressed in the qualifying rounds, posting 21-14, 21-14 and 21-7, 21-16 victories over Chinese Taipei’s Tung Ciou-Tong and Indian challenger Ashmita Chaliha, respectively. She went through the entire tournament without dropping a single game.

Currently ranked 63rd in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) standings and 57th on the World Tour, Devika is set to compete in the Azerbaijan International 2026 from February 3 to 8. She will face Czech Republic’s Tereza Švábíková in her opening match.

