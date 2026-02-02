Devika wins Thailand Masters

Panchkula’s Devika Sihag won the women’s singles gold at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2026 in Patumwan, Thailand, becoming the third Indian player to claim a BWF World Tour Super 300 title after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Advertisement

In a brief 17-minute final, Devika defeated Malaysia’s GOH Jin Wei. She won the first game 21-8 and was leading 6-3 in the second when Jin retired due to injury.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the semifinals, Devika overcame Chinese Taipei’s HUANG Yu-Hsun in a hard-fought match. She edged the opening game 22-20 and dominated the second 21-13. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-18.

Advertisement

Devika also impressed in the qualifying rounds, posting 21-14, 21-14 and 21-7, 21-16 victories over Chinese Taipei’s Tung Ciou-Tong and Indian challenger Ashmita Chaliha, respectively. She went through the entire tournament without dropping a single game.

Currently ranked 63rd in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) standings and 57th on the World Tour, Devika is set to compete in the Azerbaijan International 2026 from February 3 to 8. She will face Czech Republic’s Tereza Švábíková in her opening match.