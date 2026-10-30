Devotees stage a sit-in outside DSP’s office at Derabassi in Mohali district

Thirty-six hours after theft at Radha-Krishna Temple on Sita Gaushala premises in Mubarakpur, the police have not found any concrete clue. There is great anger among devotees due to theft of silver crown, idols, puja material and other valuables from the temple. Representatives of the temple management, religious organisations and various political parties staged a sit-in outside the Mubarakpur DSP office, demanding arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen items. The protesters also started a hunger strike, which ended after assurance from police officials.

Temple management official Kewal Garg said that this was the second theft at the shrine in the last 20 days. Despite this, the perpetrators of the previous theft had not been arrested. He said according to the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the temple, the thieves entered the premises around 1 am, opened the doors, and stole valuables.

Advertisement

According to the temple management, the thieves took away a donation box, two silver crowns, two silver statues of Mother Cow, two idols of Gopal Ji, a silver flute, two silver glasses, an aarti plate, a bell and other puja material. Large brass bells were also reported stolen. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be in lakhs.

Advertisement

Those participating in the protest expressed their anger against the Police Department and stated that it was essential to ensure the security of religious sites. Representatives from various political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, and social and religious organisations participated in the protest.

Mubarikpur post in-charge Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said based on the statement of temple priest Balram Sharma, a case was registered against unknown thieves under relevant sections of the BNS. Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate every aspect of the case. CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined. The police said the search for the accused was going on.