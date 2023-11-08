DFSO collects food samples

Panchkula, November 7
A team from the office of the District Food Safety Officer (DFSO) collected food samples from various eating joints and sweet shops in view of the ongoing festive season.
District Food Safety Officer Dr Gaurav Sharma said food samples collected from various milk dairies, roadside eateries, grocery stores, and cold stores have been sent for testing to the laboratory in Karnal.
