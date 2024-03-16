DGP inaugurates Haryana’s third e-library in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

On Friday, the Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapoor, inaugurated an e-library at Panchkula. The e-library is the third such library in the state. The Sardar Patel Police e-library was inaugurated at the Panchkula Police lines. Officials said the e-library would remain open from 8 am to 8 pm.

DGP Kapoor said the state has decided to open an e-library in every district for the welfare of children of police personnel, adding that the e-libraries would benefit everyone, especially students preparing for competitive examinations. He said that before this, e-libraries were set up in Sonepat and Karnal districts. Kapoor said students may learn different languages at the library to identify career options. He said, “The e-library has various courses for students and the elderly.”

Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said the library provided a digital platform of e-books with 18 computers, 6 kindles and smart boards. He added the e-library has been equipped with more than 25,000 e-books on world classics and other subjects with the help of a world reader organisation, adding that it also covers over 4,000 books in Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

