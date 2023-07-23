Dhakoli man held for fraud

Panchkula, July 22
The police have arrested a resident of Dhakoli for fraud.
The suspect, identified as Gurpratap Singh, allegedly duped Abhishek Thakur, a native of Dharampur Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, of Rs 93,700 on the pretext of sending him abroad.
The complaint in this regard was registered on September 26 last year when the victim alleged that the suspect, who had an office in Sector 12 here, promised him a work visa of Malta and sought Rs 6 lakh.
The complainant gave Rs 93,700 as advance and was told that the process would take four-five months. However, the suspect stopped taking Abhishek’s call later.
A case was registered under the IPC and the Immigration Act at the Sector 5 police station. The police arrested the suspect yesterday. He was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
