Dhakoli-Mubarikpur road in utter neglect

Mohali, May 18
The old Ambala road from Dhakoli to Mubarikpur is in urgent need of repair and recarpeting.
Residents of Panchkula, Dhakoli, Gazipur and Zirakpur use the road as an alternative route to Dera Bassi and Ambala to avoid rush and traffic jam on the National Highway. Tippers and overloaded trucks abuse it to carry on with their illegal activity and damage the road during night hours.
The narrow, damaged road is dotted with potholes and speeding heavy vehicles plying on it put the lives of two-wheeler riders and light vehicles at risk. Area residents said travelling on the road was very risky in the dark as it was hardly lit.
“Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar launched the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week from Mohali on Monday. We request to him to come here and see for himself the condition of the road,” said Arun Syal, a Dhakoli resident.
The state highway has the potential to provide better and faster connectivity from Panchkula to Dera Bassi and further Ambala for light vehicles if it is maintained well.
“There are several spots on the stretch where the metalled road has been reduced to a patch with dust and gravel. Potholes make travel tricky for road users,” said Simranjit Ahuja, a Dhakoli resident.
Plying of overloaded vehicles unchecked
It is beneficial to the residents of Panchkula and other parts of Haryana. There is no check on illegal plying of tippers and overloaded vehicles on this road. — KR Sharma, dhakoli resident & president, unified Residents’ Welfare Assn
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...