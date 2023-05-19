Dhakoli-Mubarikpur road in utter neglect

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

The old Ambala road from Dhakoli to Mubarikpur is in urgent need of repair and recarpeting.

Residents of Panchkula, Dhakoli, Gazipur and Zirakpur use the road as an alternative route to Dera Bassi and Ambala to avoid rush and traffic jam on the National Highway. Tippers and overloaded trucks abuse it to carry on with their illegal activity and damage the road during night hours.

The narrow, damaged road is dotted with potholes and speeding heavy vehicles plying on it put the lives of two-wheeler riders and light vehicles at risk. Area residents said travelling on the road was very risky in the dark as it was hardly lit.

“Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar launched the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week from Mohali on Monday. We request to him to come here and see for himself the condition of the road,” said Arun Syal, a Dhakoli resident.

The state highway has the potential to provide better and faster connectivity from Panchkula to Dera Bassi and further Ambala for light vehicles if it is maintained well.

“There are several spots on the stretch where the metalled road has been reduced to a patch with dust and gravel. Potholes make travel tricky for road users,” said Simranjit Ahuja, a Dhakoli resident.