Dhakoli Police arrest man, son for decapitating UP youth

Dhakoli police have arrested a father and son for gruesome murder of a UP youth Vishal, whose dead body with a decapitated head, was found in the woods near Peermuchhalla Park in Zirakpur. Cops said the accused had decapitated the head of the youth to avenge the murder of their family member a month earlier.

Accused Harpal Kashyap’s son, Bablu, had died about a month earlier. Harpal and his family suspected Vishal and his family were behind Bablu’s death. Due to this grudge, Harpal Kashyap, along with his son Rahul and other associates, allegedly conspired to murder Vishal and beheaded him to conceal his identity. Both are originally from the village of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and were currently living on rent in Shiv Nagar, Peermuchhalla. The crime was committed on the night of October 7 and 8, and police arrested them on October 9. However, the weapon used in the murder is yet to be recovered.

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According to the police, Harpal’s son, Bablu, died about a month ago and his family suspected Vishal and his family members were responsible. This suspicion led to a feud between the two families. Police claim this feud led Harpal and Rahul, along with other associates, to plot Vishal’s murder.

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According to the police investigation, the accused brutally murdered Vishal in the woods near the park and after the murder, his head was severed from his body. The discovery of the young man’s decapitated body near the park on October 8 caused a stir in the area. Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Dhakoli police station.

The arrested father and son will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained. During the remand, the recovery of the weapon used in the murder and the role of other accomplices involved in the crime will be investigated.