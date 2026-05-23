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Home / Chandigarh / Dhakoli railway crossing closed till May 27

Dhakoli railway crossing closed till May 27

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:18 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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Commuters wait for a train to pass at the railway crossing in Dhakoli on Friday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Politics intensified here after the Dhakoli level crossing has been shut till May 27 for the track maintenance work by the Railways.

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The authorities have pasted a notice in this regard at the spot to inform commuters about the development.

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Every year, the level crossing is closed twice or thrice for the maintenance work.

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A local resident said for the next six days, people would have to take a detour of 6 km to cover a distance of 60m across the railway gate.

“Ambulances, school buses, office-goers, local businessmen and area residents — everyone will be harassed here,” said Sunil Mahajan. Recently, the BJP had installed a life-sized posters here, declaring that the level crossing will soon be a thing of the past. However, an AAP volunteer said the BJP was good at making announcements.

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“Recently, a BJP leader addressed a gathering here showing news clipping that an overbridge has finally been sanctioned and work will start soon. The reality, however, is a lot different,” he claimed urging people to vote against the BJP in the May 26 civic body elections. Local Congress leader Sukhjinder Saini said, “Both the BJP and AAP are responsible for this. Nether of them has taken the initiative to complete the work despite knowing well that commuters have been facing inconvenience here for decades.”

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