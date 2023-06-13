Dhakoli stretch offers ‘off-roading’ experience

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

The main road in Dhakoli near the Government Hospital paints a picture of neglect due to callous attitude of the PWD officials with regards to the safety of the road users here.

The old Kalka-Ambala road is in such a shape that it has become a death trap for two-wheeler riders. The dilapidated condition of the road with debris strewn and large-sized potholes offer a risky ride. Residents said not even a single day passed without a major or minor road accident here. Two-wheeler riders losing balance and falling here have become a routine affair but officials are unmoved.

“The PWD, the Municipal Council and the local MLA, all have closed their eyes to the bad condition of the road,” said MC Joshi, a Dhakoli resident.

Residents said around four-five years ago, patchwork was done on this stretch, but it had been largely forgotten since then. “During rainy season, Dhakoli is marred by waterlogging problem, which adds to the woes of the motorists. Puddles of rainwater make it difficult to spot potholes and uneven stretch, leading to mishaps,” said Virendra Kanwar, a Gazipur resident who commutes on this road.

Residents said stray cattle menace in Dhakoli was also leading to frequent mishaps in the area as their population had heavily increased. They demanded that the old Kalka-Ambala road be repaired before the rainy season so as to prevent accidents on this stretch.