Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs12.78 cr

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 22

A liquor vend at Dhanas village received the highest-ever bid of Rs12.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs10.39 crore at an e-auction held here today.

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has earned Rs1.23 crore more this year in comparison to the fiscal 2021-22 when this vend was auctioned for Rs11.55 crore. In 2020-21, the vend had received the second-highest bid of Rs7.05 crore. A liquor vend in Sector 9 had fetched the highest bid of Rs7.56 crore in 2020-21.

In 2019-20 too, the department had received the highest revenue of Rs10.78 crore from the Dhanas vend. Proximity to Punjab is being seen as the likely reason for the high bid. Since liquor is cheaper in the UT in comparison to Punjab, the vend, given its location, generated the maximum interest among the bidders.

The Excise and Taxation Department received a total of 142 bids electronically for 72 liquor vends having a total reserve price of Rs344.70 crore.

The department collected a total revenue of Rs420.88 crore in the shape of licence fee, registering an increase of approximately 22.10 per cent over the reserve price and registering an increase of approximately 16 per cent over the last year bid amount.

The second highest bid of Rs11.61 crore was received for a liquor vend at Palsora, while a vend in the Sector 40-D market was auctioned for Rs9.85 crore and a liquor vend in Sector 30 fetched Rs8.34 crore. The department was successful in auctioning 72 of the total 96 liquor vends. The allotment process for the remaining 24 vends will be initiated at the earliest.

In the Excise Policy 2022-23, the UT Administration has increased the excise duty by 5.5 per cent on the India-made foreign liquor (IMFL), which is expected to increase the price of IMFL brands by nearly 15 per cent.