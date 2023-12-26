Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Chandigarh police for allegedly murdering his elder brother following an argument over purchasing more liquor.

The police said the victim, Amarjeet Singh (34), alias Goga, was consuming liquor with his brother Jaspal Singh (28), alias Bhura, at their house in Dhanas village. When they consumed the entire bottle, Amarjeet insisted on getting more liquor.

Amarjeet

“He asked his mother for Rs 100, but she refused, following which he told his brother to get money from their tenant,” a police official claimed. An argument ensued following which Jaspal pushed his brother that led to a head injury. The victim got unconscious and was rushed to the PGI where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police registered a murder case against Jaspal and arrested him.

“Soon after the arrest, Jaspal developed a medical condition and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16,” the police official said.

