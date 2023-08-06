Dhanas man guilty of killing wife, quantum of sentence tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh held a Dhanas resident guilty of killing his wife two years ago.

The convict Sunny, a resident of Small Flats EWS Colony, Dhanas, was booked for the offence punishable under Section 302 of the IPC following a complaint of Ram Lal, father of the woman.

The complainant had stated that his daughter had married Sunny on October 30, 2019. He said on March 7, 2021, he received a call from Sunny’s father telling him that his daughter was injured in a quarrel between her and her husband. The woman was taken to the GMSH, Sector 16. The complainant reached the hospital where his daughter told him that Sunny stabbed her in the stomach. After disclosing this, she became unconscious and was declared dead.

During investigation, it came to light that after killing his wife, Sunny tried to kill himself as well. Thereafter, Section 309 of the IPC was added in the case against him and he was arrested.

The accused pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial. His counsel argued that there was no motive for Sunny to kill his wife and he even took her to the hospital to save her life.

Hukum Singh, public prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held Sunny guilty for the offences punishable under Section 304 part II. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 7.